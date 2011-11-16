Lea Michele Talks Plastic Surgery and Her Diva Reputation

By Chris Gardner

That voice! That attitude! That nose! Lea Michele has an unmistakable star quality that has helped catapult the New Jersey native from the Broadway stage to TV superstardom. But it wasn't an easy ride. In the December issue of Allure, the "Glee" star talks about the whole journey, including why she kept her nose, why she's proud to be a diva, and why she was intimidated by Gwyneth Paltrow.

On being asked to have a nose job by a talent manager:

"When I was 15, my mother and I went to meet a manager who said, 'You have to get a nose job in order for me to work with you,'" Michele recalls. "And then she says -- this is a little TMI -- 'Have you gotten your period yet? Because you can't have it done until you get your period.' My mom heard this and was like, 'This isn't appropriate. Thank you so much. Goodbye.'"