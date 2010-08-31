LiLo Admits to 'Dabbling in Certain Things'

By Rebecca Silverstein

It seems like everyone is speculating about Lindsay Lohan these days: Is she an addict, or was she on the wrong prescription medication? Was she given an unduly harsh sentence, or did she get special celebrity treatment? So, for their September issue, Vanity Fair went right to the source. Here, Lindsay talks to the mag exclusively about addiction, her father, falling into the wrong crowd and more.

On her career:

"I don't care what anyone says. I know that I'm a damn good actress ... And I know that in my past I was young and irresponsible -- but that's what growing up is. You learn from your mistakes."

