Lisa Edelstein chats turning 50, calls it a 'wonderful year' -- find out why!

The stars have aligned for Lisa Edelstein! The "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" star -- who turned 50 on May 21, 2016 -- recently chatted with Wonderwall.com during a break from shooting an ad for Cigna's TV Doctors of America campaign. The "House" alum partnered with Cigna -- along with fellow medical professionals of the small screen Alan Alda (M*A*S*H), Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy"), Noah Wyle ("ER") and Donald Faison ("Scrubs") -- to bring attention to the importance of getting annual check-ups and being proactive about preventive health care. The erstwhile Dr. Lisa Cuddy attributes regular checkups -- plus fulfilling work and a good man -- to making 50 her best year yet. Keep reading to see what else she told us about the secret to her youthful appearance, her real-life obsession with medical science, her expectations for the conclusion of "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" and more!

