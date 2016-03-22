Mariah Carey gripes about 'abusive lighting' and her 'bleak diet,' plus more new

Mariah Carey hates her diet and overhead lighting

It's no accident that Mariah Carey looks a little different these days. It's also been no easy feat for the singer, who recently sat down with the Sunday Times to discuss issues such as her "bleak diet" and the "abusive" nature of the overhead lighting that's apparently being forced on her by her new reality TV show. "My diet is very bleak," she declared (via E!) when asked about her apparent weight loss. "I overuse the word because there is a lot of bleakness going on. My bleak diet is horrendous, but I don't want to tell anyone about it because it's none of their business … I just don't want people commenting." Though Mimi gets boatloads of flack for her alleged diva-tude, the demands she makes on her staff may be tied to her own self-doubt. "I am a pretty insecure person, but I have to get over that because this is the reality of my life," she says. I look better than I looked a few months ago, but I am definitely not one of those people who says, ˜I look amazing today.' I have to point out this is a rented house — I would never have overhead lighting. High hats, they call them. In my apartment in New York, it's all recessed lighting, chandeliers, candles. This lighting is abusive." Cue the #firstworldproblems hashtag in 3 ... 2 ... 1.

