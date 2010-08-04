Mary-Kate on life: I've 'been through a lot'

By Molly McGonigle

After being in front of the camera since she was 9 months old, Mary-Kate Olsen is no stranger to having all eyes on her. Recently known for hiding behind her big black sunglasses and making the boho style chic, Mary-Kate has settled into a life as a designer and fashion forecaster. And now on the eve of her 24th birthday, Mary-Kate talks to Marie Claire about focusing on fashion, working with her sister, Ashley Olsen, and learning how to ask for help.

On focusing on fashion over acting:

"It took us a year and a half to make the first T-shirt. I still read scripts, and if something great comes along, that's great, but this is my day job. The Row is where I go every day."