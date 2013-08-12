Mayim Bialik: I still own the army boots I wore on 'Blossom'

By Katie Mathewson

It's rare for a child star as successful and recognized as Mayim Bialik to mature into an equally -- if not even more -- talented adult. She went from starring on "Blossom" to earning her PhD in neuroscience at UCLA to joining the cast of one of the highest-rated shows on network television: "The Big Bang Theory." As Mayim celebrates her second Emmy nomination for her role as lovable nerd Amy Farrah Fowler, she chatted with Wonderwall about how she raises her sons, why she's teaching students how zombie apocalypses happen, and what she kept from her "Blossom" days.

