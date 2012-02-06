Celeb Gloss

Mendes on Gosling: 'He's Your Dream Co-Star'

By Jon Warech

Eva Mendes exudes sex appeal, but don't be fooled into thinking she doesn't work hard at it. In this month's Marie Claire, the "Girl in Progress" star dishes on her beauty secrets, movie star idols and her hunky new boyfriend, Ryan Gosling.

On working with Ryan Gosling on "The Place Beyond the Pines":

"He's your dream co-star. I have never felt so creatively satisfied on a film."

