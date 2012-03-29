Michael J. Fox: 'I Don't Look at Life as a Battle'

By Drew Mackie

More than 20 years ago, Michael J. Fox learned he had Parkinson's disease, but the past two decades haven't darkened his outlook on life. The "The Good Wife" actor, now 50, shares his wise and positive outlook on his health with Parade magazine -- and talks about how he and Tracy Pollan still have a spark in their marriage. Click through to read the highlights.

On accepting Parkinson's but not submitting to it:

"I don't look at life as a battle or as a fight. I'm accepting. I say 'living with' or 'working through' Parkinson's. Acceptance doesn't mean resignation; it means understanding that something is what it is and that there's got to be a way through it."