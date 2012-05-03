Michelle Pfeiffer: Parenting Is the Hardest Job

You'd never guess that Michelle Pfeiffer is 54 years old, but the "Dark Shadows" star is on the cusp of becoming an empty nester. In anticipation of her new film, Pfeiffer sat down with Parade to talk about marriage and her fears about sending her kids to college.

RELATED: 30 years of Pfeiffer: From "Grease 2" to "Dark Shadows"

On parenting versus acting:

"Being a parent is the hardest thing in the world. … the psychological toll it takes on you because these lives are in your hands. I take it very seriously. Just when you think you've got your kids figured out, they change on you. For somebody who's controlling, you can't control it. Of course, I don't think I'm controlling, but that's what I've been told!"