Mila Kunis on Being Single: 'I Don't Get Asked Out'

By Drew Mackie

She proved that "Black Swan" wasn't a fluke. Ever since, this former "That '70s Show" cutie has remained in the spotlight, both for her acting feats (such as starring opposite Justin Timberlake in "Friends With Benefits") and for her status as one of Hollywood's hottest bachelorettes. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Mila Kunis opens up about being single, her body post-"Black Swan" and more.

RELATED: See more from the Mila Kunis cover story

On staying single following her 2010 breakup with Macaulay Culkin:

"I don't get asked out. This past year, I haven't been home, so who's going to ask me? … I mean, I honestly think being single's great. Being in a relationship's great. It's all about the timing. I loved it."