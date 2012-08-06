Miley Cyrus: Liam Hemsworth and I Would Never Hurt Each Other

By Chris Gardner

Miley Cyrus has grown up right in front of our eyes. And though 19 still may seem so young, there's no doubt she's come a long way from her "Hannah Montana" days. And to anyone who doubts her newfound maturity, just take a look at that 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement bauble on her finger! Cyrus sat down with Marie Claire to clear the air on her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, give an update on her music career and validate why she's living oh so large.

On critics who think she's too young to get married:

"Life is too short not to be with the person you want to be with. I don't really care about the wedding or the piece of paper as much as I do the promise we've made to each other. And we want to have a long engagement."

