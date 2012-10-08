Miranda Lambert: Blake Shelton and I Balance Each Other Out

By Molly McGonigle

Truth be told, there isn't much we don't love about Miranda Lambert. She's honest, she's comfortable in her own skin and she enjoys a good cocktail. Oh, and she loves her husband Blake Shelton -- like a lot -- and doesn't mind hearing other women gush about his sex appeal. In the newest issue of Good Housekeeping, she gets candid and dishes about love, Blake, her figure and a whole lot more! Click through for a sneak peek of her interview ...

On being a tough girl:

"I'm a little rough around the edges sometimes. The best example I can set is to be real and show my flaws. I can be pretty intense, and I can be a downer."