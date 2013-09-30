Miranda Kerr on how she keeps the spark alive in her marriage

By Wonderwall Editors

As a former Victoria's Secret Angel, Miranda Kerr has lots of advice to help women be sexy every day. Click through to see what she says to Cosmo about her underwear collection, her marriage and more.

On being girlie:

"Don't feel like you have to do and be everything. Let the man do some things for you, because if he cares for you, he will want to. When I get home, I'm not the boss like I am at work -- I slip into a more feminine role. I take everything off and put on my Stella McCartney silk robe. I'll put on a red lip or red nails, and it lifts my mood. Sexy underwear also gives you a spark. I collect underwear from my travels. Lace, lingerie, bodysuits … they're like souvenirs."