ML: 'I don't give a crap what people think'

By Molly McGonigle

Miranda Lambert may be taking Hollywood by storm with her red-carpet glitz and glamour and stack of musical accolades, but she's really just a country girl at heart. See what Lambert had to say to Redbook about her upcoming nuptials to Blake Shelton, getting fit and why she's the Lady Gaga of Nashville.

On the types of dates Blake takes her on:

"We hunt, we fish. But one surprising thing we realized the other day is we've never, ever been to the movies together. Ever."

On being the Lady Gaga of Nashville:

"I'm not near as brave as her [laughs], but I take it as a compliment. She's awesome. I guess it's the fact that I don't give a crap what people think. I just am who I am."