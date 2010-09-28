Naomi: 'I Am Not a Perfect Human Being'

By Drew Mackie

Naomi Campbell exemplifies the two qualities most often associated with the word "supermodel" -- high fashion and high maintenance. In the new issue of Interview magazine, Campbell opens up about her life, her work and how the public perceives her.

On her public scandals and run-ins with the law:

"Listen, I make many mistakes. Many mistakes. I'm not a perfect human being. I have to learn from my mistakes. And a lot of the ones I've made have been public. So I always get nervous when people speak about something that sounds like a role model, because I don't know if I've been a great role model myself."

