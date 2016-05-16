Rose Byrne jokes that she plans to be pregnant every time she makes a movie

Rose Byrne is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but in a rare moment of candor, the new mom opened up to Wonderwall.com about what it was like portraying a pregnant woman in "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" -- the hilarious sequel to 2014's "Neighbors" -- while she was pregnant with her first child, son Rocco Cannavale. The Australian actress also dished on how the subject matter of the outrageous comedy struck a surprisingly serious chord with her now that she's a parent, why it's important to show women behaving badly on the big screen, why she's had to work extra hard to prove herself as a comedic actress and more! Keep reading for the highlights.

RELATED: Celebrity babies of 2016