Nicki Minaj to Jay-Z: 'I'm coming for your spot, Mr. Mogul'

With her outrageous outfits and pink cotton candy hair, Nicki Minaj is the last person you'd expect to set her sights on becoming the next music mogul. Big mistake. Minaj tells Allure magazine that she's always wanted her own empire, and she's stopping at nothing to get it.

RELATED: See fun photos from Nicki's photo shoot for Allure

On dethroning Jay-Z:

"I never thought about music as just being the end-all, be-all. I always looked at it like a business, something that I could create an empire out of. … I had a little conversation with Jay-Z at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. He said, 'Congratulations on all your success.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm coming for you. I'm coming for your spot, Mr. Mogul.'"