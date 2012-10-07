Nicole Kidman: Keith Urban 'Gave Me Confidence'

By Stacie Anthony

Now that Keith Urban has settled in as a judge on "American Idol," our favorite redhead Aussie has been spending more time stateside with her brood. Harper's Bazaar caught up with Nicole Kidman at a Nashville café, where she opened up about the Tom Cruise years, being a daredevil and trying to manage a work-family balance. Click through to see what Nic had to say in the magazine's November issue …

On the Tom Cruise years, aka "fame by association":

It was like, "I'm here and I'm clutching onto your arm, and it all feels a little overwhelming and really strange. And I was shy. Deeply shy. I didn't feel comfortable at all. But I felt very comfortable at home."