Nikki Reed Talks Sharing Showers With Husband Paul McDonald, and Shares Other Marriage Secrets

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Nikki Reed doesn't mind sharing her showers! Well, at least not with her husband, "American Idol" finalist Paul McDonald. As the spokesperson for Axe's shower pooling campaign, Nikki visited the University of Southern California's fraternity row in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, to share tips on conserving water -- specifically by teaming up with someone(s) special for your next shower. After getting down and dirty to spread awareness for water conservation, the "Twilight" star sat down with Wonderwall to talk about her own shower habits (including shower pooling with her hubby!), life as a newlywed, and saying goodbye to the franchise that made her a star. Click through to read our exclusive interview.