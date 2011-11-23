NPH: 'I Wouldn't Want to Get Married to Be an Example'

By Molly McGonigle

Neil Patrick Harris has come along way from his "Doogie Howser" days. Now that he plays a crass guy on "How I Met Your Mother," is engaged and has twins, he has never been busier professionally. Click through to read some of his interview with DETAILS.com about acting, gay marriage and his cute family.

On if he ever feels pressure to champion the gay marriage cause:

"No. Everyone has an individual experience. To try to declare yourself a larger representative is dangerous. I just do my thing; we have our life."

On how his life has changed since he came out:

"Being able to live my life transparently does empower me to feel like I can be myself more. It's easier for me to flirt with girls now that girls know that I'm gay. It almost makes it a sexier encounter than if I was trying to pretend that I was straight."