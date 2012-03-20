Olivia Wilde: I'm Not Trying to Hide My True Self

By Rebecca Silverstein

Being a Revlon Global Ambassador has lots of perks, and we're not just talking makeup. Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone will co-host the EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women in New York on May 5, while Halle Berry will lead the Los Angeles event on May 12. We had the chance to chat with Olivia about this exciting annual fundraiser, which has distributed more than $65 million to women's cancer research, counseling and outreach programs. Keep clicking as Olivia spills about her plans for the event, her makeup tips, and more.