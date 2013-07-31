Oprah Winfrey: 'You cannot be my friend' and use the N-word

the butler parade

By Katie Mathewson

There's a reason why Oprah Winfrey says, "People need to see ['The Butler']." The film, from "Precious" director Lee Daniels, is about a black man's years of service in the White House at the height of the civil rights movement. The racially charged film brought Oprah back to acting and was a labor of love for the talk show host, her co-star Forest Whitaker, and director Daniels.

