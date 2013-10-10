Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy honored as Elle's Women in Hollywood
elle women in hollywood
By Wonderwall Editors
For this year's Women in Hollywood issue, Elle rounded up some of the most poised and beautiful women in the biz. Click through to see what Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy and more have to say about career advice, roles for women and more.
RELATED: Check out more exclusive photos from the Hollywood issue
Penelope Cruz, reflecting on her Hollywood stardom:
"The concept of a 'star' will always sound foreign and surreal to me because growing up in my country, you're an actor, not a star."
elle women in hollywood
By Wonderwall Editors
For this year's Women in Hollywood issue, Elle rounded up some of the most poised and beautiful women in the biz. Click through to see what Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy and more have to say about career advice, roles for women and more.
RELATED: Check out more exclusive photos from the Hollywood issue
Penelope Cruz, reflecting on her Hollywood stardom:
"The concept of a 'star' will always sound foreign and surreal to me because growing up in my country, you're an actor, not a star."