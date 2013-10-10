Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy honored as Elle's Women in Hollywood

elle women in hollywood

By Wonderwall Editors

For this year's Women in Hollywood issue, Elle rounded up some of the most poised and beautiful women in the biz. Click through to see what Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy and more have to say about career advice, roles for women and more.

Penelope Cruz, reflecting on her Hollywood stardom:

"The concept of a 'star' will always sound foreign and surreal to me because growing up in my country, you're an actor, not a star."