Rachael Ray Talks Paula Deen's Health, Cookbook Ghostwriters and Eating Fresh

By Rebecca Silverstein

With everything that Rachael Ray has going on, it's no wonder she makes 30-minute meals. She stars on a daytime talk show and a cooking show, has written nearly 20 cookbooks, heads a nonprofit organization and runs a magazine. But everything Rachael takes on, she does with love, including working with Ziploc on the brand's FreshOver campaign to promote eating fresher foods. Read on as Rachael shares her insight on Paula Deen and Anthony Bourdain's feud, cookbook ghostwriters and more.