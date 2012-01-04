Rachel McAdams on Co-Star Hookups: 'It's Too Distracting'

By Molly McGonigle

Over the years, Rachel McAdams has taken on a variety of funny and endearing roles, and she's picked up some of Hollywood's hottest leading men as boyfriends along the way. In anticipation of her latest venture "The Vow," Rachel McAdams talks about how she's kept true to herself. See what Rachel had to say to Glamour about dating her co-stars, working at McDonald's, and why she learned French.

On being ahead of the colored hair trend:

"I always wanted pink hair. I wanted to do my whole head, but my hairstylist, Robert, was like, 'How about we start small?' I absolutely loved it. I still think about doing blue at some point, but I don't like to change my hair before I'm about to do [a film] -- you never know what that character's going to be."