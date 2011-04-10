Reese On New Hubby Jim: 'I Feel Really Lucky'

By Molly McGonigle

Reese Witherspoon may have just gotten married, but in a recent interview with Vogue she only wanted to talk about someone else. No, it wasn't R.Patz! It was, Tai, her pachyderm costar in the upcoming film "Water for Elephants." Check out what else Reese had to say about family, training with the circus and getting older.

On the perks of fame:

"I get hugged a lot, which is fun. Mostly it's all good, positive energy that comes to me. I like people. And at the end of the day, we're all just people, you know?"