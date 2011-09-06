Reese Witherspoon: 'I Was Hard on Myself When I Got Divorced'

Reese Witherspoon in Marie Claire

By Jon Warech

Reese Witherspoon may be one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she doesn't get stage fright from time to time. In the October issue of Marie Claire, Reese opens up about her fear of public speaking, her recent marriage and how she manages to keep her kids off the Internet.

On one of her biggest fears:

"I'm scared to speak in public. I'm really nervous about it. It's weird, because on a movie set, I'm fine. But I get really nervous in front of crowds. I used to shake when I talked at these conferences."

RELATED: Read the full story: 'The Reinvention of Reese'