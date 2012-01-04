Reese Witherspoon: 'No One's Life Is Perfect'

By Molly McGonigle

Reese Witherspoon is coming off a banner year, full of movie roles and getting hitched again. But the ever-charming Reese knows that she's one lucky lady. See what Reese says to Elle magazine about aging in Hollywood, finding love again, and more.

RELATED: See More from the Reese Cover Story

On meeting husband Jim Toth at a friend's house:

"It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."