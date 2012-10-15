Rihanna: 'I Would Love to Go on a Date'

By Wonderwall Editors

In the few short years it's taken for Rihanna to dominate the pop landscape, the 24-year-old Bajan beauty has sold a mind-boggling 37 million albums. She currently has almost six million more Twitter followers than the president of the United States. And with Vogue's November issue, she's become one of an elite group of stars to grace fashion's glossy bible twice. Yet despite being one of the hottest women in America, RiRi is pining for a good, old-fashioned date. Keep reading to see what Rihanna told Vogue about the man of her dreams, her reconciliation with Chris Brown, her music and more.

On finding new love:

"I would love to go on a date. You don't think that? I'm a woman. A young woman, vibrant, and I love to have fun. And I have too many vaginas around me at this point. Seriously, all I want is a guy to take me out and make me laugh for a good hour and take my ass back home. He doesn't even have to come up. All I want is a conversation for an hour.

"[But] no one asks. Trust me on that. I'm waiting for the man who's ballsy enough to deal with me. I'm going to wait, though. You always find the wrong s--t when you go looking."