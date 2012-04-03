Rihanna on Chris Brown Breakup: 'That Was My Liberation'

By Rebecca Silverstein

You've seen Rihanna at her toughest and her most vulnerable. But you've never seen her fight aliens! All that will change this May, when she stars as weapons specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Cora Raikes in the sure-to-be blockbuster "Battleship." Read on as Rihanna chats with Elle about her breakup (and eventual make-up) with Chris Brown, having babies and more.

On her public breakup with Chris Brown:

"It gave me guns. I was like, 'Well, f---. They know more about me than I want them to know. It's embarrassing.' But that was my opening. That was my liberation, my moment of bring it. I wanted people to know who I am. Whatever they take that to be, good or bad, I just want them to know the truth. There are still a lot of rumors out there, and I'll never be able to stop that. But you just have to ignore all that stuff. I have more freedom the more people know about me. It's like, one less skeleton in the closet, one less burden, one less secret; now you know that, so you can say what you want about it. I don't have anything to hide."