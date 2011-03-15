Rihanna on Love: 'I Just Shut Down'

By Drew Mackie

On the heels of her edgiest, smartest album to date, popstress Rihanna is gracing the April 2011 cover of Vogue. And inside the mag, she's offering her fans a peek into her songwriting process, her love life and her ability to put together those show-stopping outfits that set her apart from every other hitmaker on the scene today. Check out some highlights from the article, and read more over at Vogue.

On why she hasn't dated anyone since breaking up with Matt Kemp:

"I just kind of shut down from that. I just let it go. I don't ever want to have to depend on a relationship. I think it's a really special thing to find love ... But I want to make sure that I find other things in life that I love besides ... love."