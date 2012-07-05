Rihanna on Love: 'I'm afraid of feeling that again'

By Molly McGonigle

Rihanna is a fairly straight shooter and isn't afraid to be herself, even if sometimes her actions cause some contro. Rihanna sat down with Harper's Bazaar to talk about falling in love, working with Chris Brown and why she misses her curves.

On being rebellious:

"[I'm] rebellious through my music, through my fashion, tattoos and my hair. I have been conservative in my love life ... it's pretty much nonexistent. If I come across someone who I find really cool, I'll hang out. But the minute I find that we're getting too close, I just -- I don't let people in."