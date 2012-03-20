Robin Thicke Talks Sexy Date Nights and More

By Rebecca Silverstein

Robin Thicke is one charming man. Not only does the crooner have one of the most soulful voices in music, but he's also a devoted husband and father. Read on as we chat with Robin about spending sexy time with his wife, collaborating with Lil Wayne, and more.

What's the inspiration behind your new single "Pretty Lil' Heart"?

It's about what all couples face in the eyes of temptation and spending so much time apart and the fears that we all have about people staying committed and doing the right thing -- all that kind of stuff. It's pretty much saying, "Don't worry your pretty little heart."