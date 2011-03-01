R.Pattz on Dating: 'It's just very traumatic'

By Molly McGonigle

Robert Pattinson has shunned his "Twilight" mega-star status, is dating the always-aloof Kristen Stewart and hates the media attention. But he finally opens up to Vanity Fair about fame, dating his costar and his admiration for Charlie Sheen.

On Charlie Sheen:

"I like crazy people who don't give a f---. I've just kind of stopped doing everything. I never change the channel in my trailer. I just watch reruns of 'House of Payne' and 'Two and a Half Men.' I love 'Cops' -- I think it's my favorite TV show. God, I sound like such a loser."