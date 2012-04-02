Salma Hayek: Demi Moore Will Make a Comeback

By Lisa Ingrassia

Salma Hayek has a beautiful daughter, a billionaire husband, and a phenomenal film career. But the "Savages" star has seen her fair share of struggles in Hollywood -- both personally and with her close friend Demi Moore. In the May issue of Lucky, Salma opens up about struggling with her weight, keeping romance alive with her husband, Henri Francois-Pinault, and why she believes Demi will make a comeback after her recent stay in rehab.

RELATED: Read the full interview with Salma

On her predictions for her close friend Demi Moore:

"[I'm] not like Demi. She's so disciplined; I wish I could be like that. You watch: Demi will be back. She's an inspiration to all women."