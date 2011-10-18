Salma Hayek: 'There's Nothing Better in Life Than Being a Late Bloomer'

salma hayek redbook

By Molly McGonigle

It's good to be Salma Hayek. She is one of the sexiest actresses out there, has a beautiful daughter, and lives a fabulous international life with her billionaire hubby by splitting her time between L.A. and Paris. Since starting a family, she has been inspired to start making movies like "Puss in Boots" so her daughter can watch the movies she makes. In the newest issue of Redbook, Salma talks about being a late bloomer, how her husband's fashion savvy has influenced her own look, and her opinions on Botox.

RELATED: Salma Spills About Her Love Life

On not worrying about aging:

"I'm not as afraid of the wrinkles as the face falling apart and losing its tone. If you're paralyzing your face in your 20s and 30s, you're not exercising the muscles that give it strength. My feeling is, laugh, cry, move your face. Go ahead, try it!"

On fate:

"I believe in fate 100 percent. I was that girl in her late 30s who had been heartbroken, with no husband, no children, and without a consistent career."