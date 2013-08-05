Celeb Gloss

Sarah Jessica Parker talks marriage, fashion and raising two daughters

Harper's Bazaar 1 / 5

By Molly McGonigle

For someone who has been working since the '80s, Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to keep a relatively low profile. While this is not an easy thing to accomplish, SJP is very aware of what she says and does in public. But in this month's Harper's Bazaar, she's refreshingly honest. See what she had to say about her marriage, raising daughters and never worrying about fame.

On her husband Matthew Broderick:

"I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."

