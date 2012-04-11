Scarlett on Her Divorce: 'I've Had Peace'

By Molly McGonigle

From a divorce to a nude photo scandal, 2011 was full of hurdles for Scarlett Johansson. But so far, 2012 is all about her moving onward and upward. See what Scarlett has to say in the newest issue of Vogue about embracing her new life post-divorce, moving on with a new relationship, and finding peace with herself.

On fighting the hacker who published her nude photos:

"It wasn't just me. It was others. I don't want to be a victim and say, 'Oh, well,' and just hide my head in shame. Somebody stole something from me. ... It's sick. I don't want people like that to slide."