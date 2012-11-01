Selena Gomez: I would have two children by now If I lived in Texas

By Chris Gardner

Selena Gomez is famous for a lot of reasons: her music, acting and, of course, her pop star boyfriend Justin Bieber. But what a lot of people don't know about Selena is that the 20-year-old serves as the youngest-ever U.S. ambassador for UNICEF. It's just one of the many good things she does which led Glamour to honor the young star as its 2012 Woman of the Year. She sat down with the mag for a wide-ranging chat on her life, her famous friends and what her life would be like if she had never come to Hollywood.

On feeling grateful for the way her mom raised her:

"I definitely didn't appreciate it when I was little. I was frustrated that my parents weren't together, and never saw the light at the end of the tunnel where my mom was working hard to provide a better life for me. I'm terrified of what I would have become if I'd stayed there. I'm sure I'd have two children by now. But I love the people, and I'm glad I grew up there. It's because of [my mom] that I can do things on my own. I like being professional. I like showing up on time. I like being good to people, and I know that I'm reflecting her at the end of the day."