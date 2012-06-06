Selena Gomez: Justin Bieber Is a Hopeless Romantic

By Chris Gardner

Selena Gomez remembers a time in her life when her family couldn't afford to put gas in their car. Times have certainly changed for Selena, who now is one of Hollywood's hottest young talents, with a career that straddles both music and movies. Oh, and she's got an über-rich, international pop superstar boyfriend to boot.

But while she talks about running out of gas, she won't empty the tank when it comes to questions about her beau, Justin Bieber. Still, in the July issue of Elle, she dishes a little bit about her charmed life.

On Justin Bieber renting out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a private screening of "Titanic":

"If I'll share anything with you, it's that he really is a hopeless romantic. I had just mentioned it in the car -- all I said is that I really want to see 'Titanic' again, and then ..."