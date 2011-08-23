Seventeen Cover Models

Seventeen has been around a long time, and over the years, the mag has featured many up-and-coming stars on its cover. From Cameron Diaz to Twiggy to Leonardo DiCaprio, see what your favorite celebs looked like before they were famous!

By Seventeen Magazine

Cameron Diaz, 1990

Back in 1990, Cameron Diaz was a Seventeen real girl model! Inside the issue, the 17-year-old Cameron was already totally funny! In describing her style, she said, "I'm definitely into black army boots, which aggravates my father. ... He'd rather I wear heels. (Of course, that's easy for him to say. He doesn't have to walk in them!)" So did she ever think she'd end up being a famous actress? When Seventeen asked her about her future plans she said, "I'll probably model until I'm old and gray. Actually, my ultimate dream is to be a zoologist. Maybe go on safari in Africa and study lions."