Shakira dishes on her bond with Gerard Pique, motherhood, and more!

By Wonderwall Editors

First-time mom Shakira sat down with Elle magazine to discuss her relationship with baby daddy Gerard Pique, how he helped restore her faith in God, motherhood, and more! Keep reading for the highlights from her interview for their August 2013 cover story.

RELATED: Read more from the singer's Elle cover story

On her relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique:

"He has his own world, and that's actually one of the healthiest things about the relationship. I know that he's the one person who is with me not because of any interest other than the love that unites us. There's nothing I can offer him beyond my 'womanhood' -- does that word exist in English?"