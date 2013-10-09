Simon Cowell and Terri Seymour: Too friendly exes?

simon cowell terri seymour

By Jessica Wedemeyer with reporting by Heather Newgen

You'd think New York socialite Lauren Silverman wouldn't be too happy with Simon Cowell at the moment: The cranky music mogul was snapped getting cozy with former flame Terri Seymour on the night of his 54th birthday, Oct. 7, while pregnant Lauren was nowhere to be seen. But it's all good, says Terri, who maintains that she and Simon have been besties since the 2008 collapse of their six-year romance.

"We've been close friends for years," the former model told Wonderwall of her relationship with the "X Factor" judge just days before she was photographed sitting on his lap following his birthday celebration at Sur restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. "Even when we split up, there was never a problem. We continued to be friends."

Apparently that friendship includes both lap snuggles and putting in face time with Simon's current flame.

"I just had dinner with him and Lauren the other night," Terri told Wonderwall at Variety's 5th Annual Power of Women event in Los Angeles. "They're both really excited [about becoming parents]. … I'm really happy for him."

Terri, who's been seeing male model Clark Mallon for the past two years and says she's "really happy" with her current squeeze, also dished on her lack of surprise regarding Simon's upcoming baby plans: "He's so good with kids," she says. "I'm not that shocked. … I think he'll be a really fun dad. The kids will get away with anything because he's so naughty himself."

Well, we'll see how much Simon gets away with after Lauren sees just how naughty he's been!

