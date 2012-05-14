Snooki: I Can't Wait for JWoww To Babysit

By Stacie Anthony

Shore-loving, pickle-eating, New York Times bestselling Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's new novel "Gorilla Beach," hits stores on May 15th. The star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Jianni LaValle this fall, talked to Wonderwall about her new book, pregnancy, and why JWoww may be the first "Jersey Shore" co-star to get baby-sitting privileges.

Wonderwall: Congrats on your new novel, "Gorilla Beach"! The cover of your new book is very cheeky -- you look amazing in your pink mono-kini.

Snooki: Thank you. That was when I hit my goal weight, so I was very excited.

"Gorilla Beach" follows the lives of Giovanna "Gia" Spumanti and Isabella "Bella" Rizzoli and their wild adventures in Seaside Heights. Can you give our readers a sneak peek of what's in store for these sexy guidettes?

Well, this time they are heading to A.C. [Atlantic City]. So if you think of A.C., it's casinos, it's kind of like a mini-Vegas. So they get into more crazy escapades, and there are new boys -- you know, just like fun stuff that Gia and Bella do. They're crazy girls.