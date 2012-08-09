Sofia: Being Sexy Means You Believe You Can Get Anything

By Molly McGonigle

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to being sexy. And in the newest issue of Allure, she talks about using her sex appeal to get what she wants. Click through to see what else she has to say about learning to love the gym, having a loud voice and more.

RELATED: Read the full interview on Allure

On being full-figured:

"I don't like when the ass gets smaller. In Latin America if you don't have a big ass you're nothing."