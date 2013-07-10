Sofia: 'I have no need to prove anything to anyone'

By Molly McGonigle

At 41, it seems like Sofia Vergara is really hitting her stride. Thanks to "Modern Family," she's the highest paid actress on TV and has lots of other gigs and endorsements up her sleeve. But at the end of the day, this Colombian beauty is all about being happy and making people laugh. See what Sofia had to say to Harper's Bazaar about "Modern Family," being a bombshell and more.

On her character in "Modern Family":

"I don't think there's ever going to be a better part for me. But I do think --and my son and boyfriend agree with me -- that I could play a crazy psychopath. I'm not joking."