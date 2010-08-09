Sofia on plastic surgery: 'You end up looking like a freak'

By Rebecca Silverstein

There are three things you probably don't know about Sofia Vergara: 1) She's naturally blond. 2) She has a 19-year-old son. 3) She once wanted to get a breast reduction, but her mother warned her, "God is going to punish you if you cut them." Want to know more about the resident bombshell of "Modern Family"? Keep reading for excerpts from Esquire's interview with the Colombian beauty.

On her accent:

"I was watching this home video from when I was 20 years old. And my son says, 'Listen to you!' He says, 'Your English is perfect. I mean, a little accent but not this insanity.' He told me, 'You're the only person who has lived years in a country and the accent gets worse.'"

