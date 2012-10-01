Sofia Vergara: 'I'm Not There to Look Intelligent'

By Stacie Anthony

Sofia Vergara has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only is the "Modern Family" star newly engaged, she also became the highest paid actress on TV, according to Forbes. And with a new clothing and bedding collection at Kmart, Sofia appears to have it all! In Lucky's November Issue, the sexy star chats about her curvaceous body, why she doesn't care about looking intelligent and more.

On what she thinks of her famously bodacious body:

I know [my breasts] have opened doors for me, let's be real. But I so hate when I see Gisele and she is wearing a tiny little tank top with no bra, like, "Oh, I just threw this on, I look so cute." If I wore that I would look like I was pregnant, or a fat stripper.

On what she really thinks of her breasts:

Such a pain in the a--.