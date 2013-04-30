Sofia Vergara: I really love making money
Sofia Vergara Glamour leopard skirt white top
By Chris Gardner
When asked the really tough questions -- on everything from fertility and marriage to making money and feeling sexy -- Sofia Vergara doesn't hold back. In the June issue of Cosmo, the "Modern Family" star tackles it all with a smile and even has an answer to what she'll do when her "15 minutes" are up. But something tells us it won't be anytime soon ...
RELATED: See more from Sofia's June cover story in Cosmopolitan
On the exact moment she said, 'I've made it!':
"In my 20s, I was already known in the Latina market. When I moved to L.A., I used to go to this club. At the end of the night, everybody would come outside to get their cars. I would be next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake and my car was always right out in front! Nobody knew who I was, but the valets knew because they were Latin. But I haven't been at this level until now. I'm greedy. I want to take advantage of my 15 minutes."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Sofia's Cosmo cover ...
Sofia Vergara Glamour leopard skirt white top
By Chris Gardner
When asked the really tough questions -- on everything from fertility and marriage to making money and feeling sexy -- Sofia Vergara doesn't hold back. In the June issue of Cosmo, the "Modern Family" star tackles it all with a smile and even has an answer to what she'll do when her "15 minutes" are up. But something tells us it won't be anytime soon ...
RELATED: See more from Sofia's June cover story in Cosmopolitan
On the exact moment she said, 'I've made it!':
"In my 20s, I was already known in the Latina market. When I moved to L.A., I used to go to this club. At the end of the night, everybody would come outside to get their cars. I would be next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake and my car was always right out in front! Nobody knew who I was, but the valets knew because they were Latin. But I haven't been at this level until now. I'm greedy. I want to take advantage of my 15 minutes."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Sofia's Cosmo cover ...