Stars' Dream Phone App

By Wonderwall Editors

Even though it feels like you hear the phrase"there's an app for that" for every daily task known to man, there are a few life's mysteries that can't yet be solved by a smartphone. Well, not for long. Scroll through to see the apps that George Clooney, Katherine Heigl and more stars think should be invented.

"I wish there was an app that you could push and then actually drink vodka out of your phone. That would be a fantastic app." --George Clooney